Man sent to prison for stealing Irish potatoes

By Ruth Anderah.

28 year old man has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira government prison for allegedly stealing Irish potatoes worth 95,000 shillings.

Nicholas Magezi charged before City Hall court grade one magistrate Patrick Talisuna who read to him a theft charge and denied it.

Prosecution states that Magezi stole the Irish potatoes on March 30th 2018 from Kisaasi a Kampala suburbs.

The alleged stolen Irish was belonging to a one Ahmed Kisule also a resident of Kisaasi in Kampala.

He is now sent on remand until April 17th 2018 when he will re-appear for the hearing of the case to kick off.