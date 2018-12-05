Man pleaded guilty for defiling a friend’s daughter

By Ruth Anderah.

High Court Judge Jane Francis Abodo has convicted a 29 year old man for defiling a 10 year old girl.

Emmanuel Eguchi a resident of Kibuli in Kampala district convicted following his decision to change his plea from not guilty as earlier pleaded to guilty.

Although he has pleaded guilty state led by Nandaula Lillian asked Justice Abodo to give the convict a deterrent sentence of not less than 15 years to serve as an example to other would be offenders.

The prosecutor added that from the convict ‘s actions the young girl sustained Injuries in private parts yet he was her father’s friend.

The judge has set the December 11th as the date to deliver a sentence.

Prosecution states that on May 3rd 2016 while at Kibuli village in Nakibinge zone Kampala District he performed sexual acts with a 10 year old friend’s daughter.