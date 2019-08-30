Man nailed for supporting NRM

By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Wandegeya is investigating circumstances under which as 21 year wearing an NRM cap was hit on the head and nailed by two unknown men.

The Kampala police Deputy Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango the man identified as Baker Kasumba alias Avis Kivulu a resident of Kawempe was allegedly intercepted by two men near the northern bypass flyover.

Onyango says kasumba met his fate while heading home after leaving his work place at Jesco ham shopping Centre at 10pm.

He adds that he was only saved by two women who were searching for their missing child and bumped into kasumba attackers and sounded an alarm which prompted officers from Kibe police post to swing into action.

Kasumba who is nursing injuries at Mulago hospital alleges that he was confronted by a stranger while at work for supporting Museveni and the NRM party.

Police has now condemned the act and called upon people to avoid acts political intimidation.