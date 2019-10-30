Man lynched by mob for killing his in-law

BY EDSON KINENE & FRED ANYINE

Residents of Kahama cell in Buhoma parish Kanyantorogo Sub County, Kanungu District, on Tuesday lynched a man accusing him of killing his sister in-law. Obed Turyasingura, 31, was suspected to have killed his brother’s wife Grace Kyasimire, 26, on Sunday around 8.30 pm. He allegedly hit her with a hammer on the head. She was rushed to a clinic at Kihihi Town Council where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Turyasingura, a dealer in stones, had attempted to assault his other sister in-law Ms Jane Akiiki, a widow, but she ran away. “It’s me he wanted to assault but I fled. Then my co-wife [Kyasimire] escorted me back to pick my child I had left behind; I wanted to go and sleep at my brother in-law’s home, he had hidden somewhere; as we entered the house he followed us and hit the deceased with a hammer,” Ms Akiiki said.

Mr Enock Agaba, the husband to the deceased, said Turyasingura had been trying to destabilise the family. “He has been has been staying home with our mother and he has been doing weird things,” Mr Agaba said.

After the Sunday incident Turyasingura fled the home and the police and locals started hunting for him. However, the resident district commissioner Mr Shaffiq Sekandi said Turyasingura was found hiding in a banana plantation on Tuesday and was beaten to death by a mob.

“We are on ground investigating the incident because we believe that those who participated in action took off and are in hiding now,” Mr Sekandi said.

He added, “The law will work against you if you kill any suspect, everyone has a right to face justice but when you kill them you deny them justice and now you are the ones to face the law.”

Kigezi Region Police spokesperson Mr Elly Maate condemned the act and said the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted.