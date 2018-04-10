Man kills wife over ‘late coming’, hands self to police

By Isaac Otwii.

Police at Lira Central Police Station are holding a 47-year-old man, who has handed himself in after allegedly killing his 48-year-old wife.



The North Kyoga Region police spokesperson, David Ongomhas confirmed that the suspect confessed to killing Sarah Akidifor returning home late on Sunday night.

The suspect is a resident of Abor ‘A’ village, Adekokwok Sub-county in Lira District.

Ongom says the suspect claimed that his wife returned home at around 8pm, sparking a domestic quarrel and in anger used a stick to hit his wife on the forehead, killing her instantly.

The deceased is survived by four children, all fathered by her killer.