Man kicks mother to her grave over fish

By George Muron.

The police in Kumi are holding a 35-year old resident of Onyalatum village in Kumi Sub County for allegedly kicking to death his mother over a plate of fish.

The suspect only identified as Achoda is said to have kicked 60 year old Angela Amoit, causing her death after she intervened in a quarrel with his wife whom he had accused of allegedly serving him just a piece instead of a whole fish.

Michael Odongo, East Kyoga police spokesperson says Achoda is to be charged with murder.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Atutur hospital for a postmortem.