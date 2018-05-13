Man kicks girlfriend to death

By Opio Sam Caleb.

Police in Kamuli is hunting for a 22yr old man only identified as Terikya a resident of Nabirumba, Nabwigulu Sub County in Kamuli district for kicking his 16year old girl friend to death.

Terikya is alleged to have ordered his girlfriend Miriam Baseke 16 and a mother of a two months baby to wash his gumboots but she opposed it saying he was cheating on her.

In the process on the domestic brawl, Terikya kicked her and she was rushed to Kamuli General Hospital by residents where she lost her life.

Busoga North Police spokesperson Michael Kasadha says Terikya is on the run but are hopeful will nab him soon.

Kasadha has now faulted the parents of the girl for marrying her off at an early age and also warns couples to desist from engaging in trivial fights that can cost someone’s life.