Man jailed for stealing 4 empty crates of beers

By Ruth Anderah.

Youth has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira government prison for allegedly theft of four empty crates of beers.

22 year Dominic Turinawe a casual workers has been produced before City hall court grade one magistrate Patrick Talisuna who read a theft offence to him and denied the same.

Prosecution states that on February 21st 2019 at quont africa zone Kamwokya, Turinawe stole 4 empty crates of Beers valued at 48, 000 shillings, the property of Alex Tusiime.

He has been ordered to return to court on March 15th 2019 for the commencement of the case.