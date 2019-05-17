Man jailed 27years for defiling a biological daughter

By Ruth Anderah.

A father has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment at Luzira prison for defiling his biological daughter, impregnating her and later having the pregnancy aborted.

He has been sentenced by High Court Judge Tonny Vincent Okwanga who ruled that the sentence is to teach him a lesson that fathers are supposed to protect thrir children not defiling them.

Godfrey Ssekikubo a boaboda rider and a resident of Kirombe Zone in Nsambya Makindye division in Kampala district.

However, while beginning his defence today, sekikubo told court that he has never had sex with the then 16 year daughter or impregnated her or later caused her abortion as alleged by state.

Sekikubo sexually assaulted his daughter from February 2016 to may until when she fed up and reported the matter to one of the neighbors.

Prosecutions states that in the month of April 2016 in Kilombe zone the suspect had canal knowledge with a 15 year old girl well knowing that he was the biological father.