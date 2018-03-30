Man held over toy pistol

Police in Kyotera are holding a 23 year old man over for threatening people with a toy pistol.

Richard sserungoba a resident of Kyotera town in Kyotera district has been arrested for possession of a fake pistol.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Sserungoba went to a bar last evening and order for alcohol worth 20,000 and after taking it he refused to pay the money.

Sserungoba instead drawn a toy pistol and threatened the revelers and the bar attendant that was demanding for money from him.

The decision by Sserungoba to place anyone in the Bar at gun point did not go down well with one of the revelers who instead called police that came to their rescue by arresting Sserungoba.

The southern region police spokesperson Lameck Kigozi has confirmed sserungoba’s arrest saying that investigations into the matter have kicked off.

Kigozi however, warned members of the public against holding such items because it’s criminal and it can lead to their arrest.