Man hangs self over land wrangle

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A 33-year old man has hanged himself over alleged involvement in a land wrangle with his brother.

James Kamigo the deceased a resident of Kyanvuba village in Budomero sub-county in Kaliro was found hanging dead inside his house.

The area LC1 Chairman Patrick Gegi said the deceased first ordered his family out of the house in the evening.

He said he has been wrangling with his brother William Bazibu over land.

The LC1 Chief said he informed police to pick the body for postmortem.