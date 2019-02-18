Man hangs self after murdering mother in Pader

By James Owich.

A 24-year-old man, a resident of Ladyangta village in Pajule Sub County, Pader district who is suspected to have killed his stepmother was over the weekend found dead.

The deceased Geoffrey Opira, is alleged to have murdered Christine Aciro last week after being advised on the dangers of Marijuana smoking before he went into hiding.

His body was found hanging from a rope in the wildness

Mr Brilliant Tito Okello, Pajule Sub County LC III Chairperson said the suspect allegedly stabbed step mother to death using a kitchen hours after he returned from a drinking joint.

Police have registered more than 110 cases of suicide in Acholi sub region alone in the last three years according to the December 2018, Police report in Aswa Regional.

The figures provided by police indicate that in 2016, there were 25 victims of suicide in Acholi sub region.

Police figures further indicate that in 2017, there were 48 cases of suicide.

Meanwhile between January to November 2018, police registered 37 cases of suicide.

This year alone, 12 cases of suicide have already been registered in Acholi.

Mental health experts however attribute the problem to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as a result of the war witnessed in the sub region for over two decades.

A study conducted by Gulu University researchers in 2006, just as the guns were falling silent, found that 62 per cent of the people of Acholi sub-region had mental health problems, especially post-traumatic stress disorder.