Man Hangs himself after hacking wife to death

A 35-year old man has hang himself inside his house after allegedly hacking his wife to death.

The body of Badru Malinzi a resident of Nasuti village in Iganga district was found hanging near that of his wife that was lying in a pool of blood with deep cuts on the head.

The Busoga East Police spokesperson James Mubi says residents reported the tragedy to police after realizing that the house had not been opened as usual.

Mubi says the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Iganga-Nakavule hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations continue.

Mubi has advised couples to always seek professional help from counselors or the police family protection unity in case of domestic wrangles instead of killing one another.