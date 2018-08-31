Man eater crocodile to be trans located to Murchison

By Benjamin Jumbe………………..

The Uganda wildlife Authority is to trans-locate a problem crocodile captured this week to Murchison falls national Park.

The authority on Wednesday captured one of the crocodiles believed to have been terrorizing residents of Kamwango landing site in Namayingo district.

Now speaking at the flagging off the translocation from the Uganda Wildlife Authority headquarters yesterday, the minister for Tourism Ephraim Kamuntu said this is to be a continues process with 124 crocodiles so far captured.

He noted that government will continue to put in place measures to enhance coexistence between humans and wildlife.

He said government will continued putting in place interventions to reduce the human wildlife conflict such as putting in place water pipes and construction of cages.