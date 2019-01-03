Man dies in Waragi drinking competition

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A 35-year old man has died in a Waragi drinking competition in Buyengo sub-county in Jinja District.

The deceased only identified as Luyugo a resident of Buwawuzi village is said to have died after taking 2.5litres of Waragi within an hour.

The area LC2 Chairperson Ronald Kirita said the deceased fell dead as soon as he finished drinking the 2.5 liters of the local brew.

Kirita asked residents to stop involving themselves in such competitions that are dangerous to their lives.