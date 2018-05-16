Man defiles two girls including his 17 year old biological daughter

Police in Kalungu are holding a man for allegedly defiling two girls including his 17 year old biological daughter.

The suspect is identified as 39 year old Godfrey Kasujja, a resident of Lwabenge village in Kalungu district.

The southern police spokesperson Lameck Kigozi says Kasujja has admitted to fathering a four month-month old baby with his own daughter.

Kigozi says this was further confirmed by a DNA test.

He says the same man is accused of repeatedly defiling his daughter’s friend aged 15.

The girl has told police that Kasujja took her from her grandmother in Lwabenge, promising her a better life if she gave him children.