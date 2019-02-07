Man chased from village over witchcraft

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A Man believed to be behind waives of witchcraft involving demons terrorizing residents in a village in Buvuma District has been chased away.

The suspect Sulaiman Kasanvu a resident of Kikongo village in Buwoya sub-county in Buvuma was chased in a meeting brokered by the area LC1 Chairman Christopher Ssekamanya.

Ssekamanya and residents contended that the suspect was found at the top of a Muvule tree trying to install spirits.

The suspect denied the accusations but locals insisted that he must go.