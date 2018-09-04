Man charged over theft of 153 smart phones

By Ruth Anderah.

An office assistant at Innovation for Property Action has been arraigned before City Hall Court and charged with theft of employer’s property.

Solomon Ocen charged before a grade one magistrate Beatrice Kainza and pleaded not guilty to the theft and office breaking offences.

Prosecution states that Ocen on August 12th 2018 at plot 21 Kanjokya Street Kamwokya in Kampala did break the office of Innovation for Property Action and stole therein 153 smart phones, 27 laptop computers, 15 phone screen guards, 6 GPS machines and phone chargers all valued at over 173million shillings.

The trial magistrate ordered him to return to court after two weeks to know the stage of investigations in the case.