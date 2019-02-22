Man charged for stealing a phone in Church

By Ruth Anderah.

23year old youth has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira government prison for stealing a mobile phone from a church.

Francis Kisekka a resident of Sembule zone Rubaga division in Kampala charged before a grade one magistrate at City Hall Patrick Talisuna and denied the offence.

Prosecution insists that on January 23rd 2019 at St’ Charles Lwanga Church in Ntinda Kampala, Kisekka stole a mobile phone Samsung Galaxy valued at 1.7 million shillings the property of Richard Akena.

The suspect is ordered to be produced back to court on March 7th 2019 for mention of the case.