Man charged for infecting a five year with Aids

By Ruth Anderah.

An HIV positive man has been charged and further remanded to Luzira prison where he has been since 2016 for allegedly defiling a five year old girl.

Paul Tebajabumu has appeared before High court judge Flavia Anglin Senoga who read the charge of aggravated defilement to him and denied the same.

Prosecution led by Annet Namatovu states that on March 7th 2016 at Mayinja zone in Kawempe division Kampala district, the accused defiled a five year old girl well knowing that he was HIV positive.

Justice Senoga has now set the May 13th 2019 to start hearing the matter.