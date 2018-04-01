Man attacks Bishop Luwalira during Easter service

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira survived an attack by a stick-wielding man during Easter celebrations at Namirembe Cathedral on Sunday monring.

No one was hurt in the incident and the motive of the attacker remains unknown.

The police have identified the attacker as 35-year old Herbert Kaddu from MacKay village in Kampala’s Rubaga Division.

Speaking to KFM, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire has confirmed the incident, saying investigations are underway.

“The suspect is to be subjected to a mental health check up to establish his status before investigations can proceed or any charges can be preferred against him”, Oweyesigire said.

In the short video being circulated on social media, the man, clad in a back-cloth armed with big stick is seen running very fast towards the Holy Altar and diving in, to where the Bishop and his two colleagues were.

Security was quick to take action and arrest the man who is currently in police custody at Namirembe Police Post for interrogation.

Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira of Namirembe Diocese said his attacker looked possessed and could not be stopped.

Luwalira told the congregation that he saw the power of darkness during his service but the power of God prevailed.