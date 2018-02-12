Man arrested with an AK47 and two magazines

By JOB BWIRE.

Police in Kampala have arrested a man and recovered an AK47 with two magazines containing 58 rounds of ammunition.

Police say the suspect identified as 25 year old Henry Drici, 25, from Laropi village in Moyo District was arrested on Sunday at about 11am at Namayiba Bus Terminal in an operation led by the DPC Old Kampala, ASP Nyangoma Grace, with the help of Flying Squad Unit operatives.

Drici was arrested after a tipoff from police lookout teams.

The suspect has since been transferred to the Flying Squad offices for further questioning.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a man identified as Kenneth Kamugisha for vandalising and stealing valuable equipment belonging to National Water and Sewage Cooperation.

Kamugisha told police that he had been initiated into the deal by his friend who works as a casual labourer at the NWSC Kyaliwajala Branch.

Upon arrest, the suspect reportedly told police that the stolen equipment is worth Shs3 million on market.

The operation leading to the arrest was led by the Officer in Charge of Kiwologomapost Edward Twesigomwe.