Man arrested for overworking cows

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A 32-year old man has been arrested by authorities in Kagulu sub-count, Buyende District for allegedly overworking cows on an Ox-plough.

The suspect identified as DiwumeWabalezi, a resident of Kagulu village is said to have been using these cows to plough vast crop fields the whole day without resting them.

The suspect has been arrested by Simon Peter Ochoka, the sub-county Veterinary Officer who handed him over to police for alleged violation of animals rights.

Ochoka says the cows are supposed to work for at least half day.