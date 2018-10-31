Makerere verifying results to cub marks alteration.

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University is still verifying results at the colleges level to ensure that what happened in 2017 does not repeat itself.

The university towards the gradation in 2017 withdrew the list of over 50 students from the graduation booklets after their names entered the booklet illegally by some officials.

Speaking to kfm, the vice chancellor of the university Prod Barnabas Nawagwe says that all colleges have the obligation of cross checking all the students who are slated to graduate next year to ensure that no names sneaks on the final list illegally.

He says that some few colleges that have finalized cross checking have already handed in their complete results asserting that the final list will be ready mid November.