Makerere University suspends lecturer  over sexual harassment

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Makerere University has suspended Dr Swizen Kymuhendo on allegations of sexually harassing female students.

Last week Dr Swizen Kyomuhendo was seen in a TV investigative story asking a female student sex in exchange for marks.

He was summoned by the university to respond to the allegations by 1st March but he didn’t.

Now according to the University’s public relations officer Rita Namisango, the Vice Chancellor Pro Barnabas Nawangye has with immediate effect suspended Kyomuhendo to allow smooth investigations of the matter.

Professor Nawangwe has also advised the lecturer in question to desist from accessing any of the college premises or interact with any student of the university until investigations are completed.

Namisango says the Vice chancellor has also asked Kyomuhendo to hand over all University property including students’ scripts that could be in his possession and any other work in progress that is under his care.

An Investigation Committee has meanwhile been instituted to handle the matter.