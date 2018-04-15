Makerere University students call for strike

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Students of Makerere University have called for a strike tomorrow(Monday) demanding for urgent address of all issues affecting them by the university management.

Speaking to KFM, the guild president Papa Were Salim says the strike follows a resolution by all the students’ leaders who had convened a consultative meeting on Saturday.

Were says the students are protesting the increased tuition fees, missing marks, scrapping off of; hall meals, evening lectures, end of semester exams and sponsorship of students on National merit.

He adds that they want the university to also pronounce itself on the recommendations made by the visitation committee and for the vice chancellor to make clear channels of communication instead of using social media.

He meanwhile says students have threatened to boycott the next MakRun if the organizers are not updating them

However the University Spokesperson Ritah Namisango has called for calm adding that the vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has promised to meet and address their concerns upon his return from Nairobi on Wednesday.