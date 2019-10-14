Makerere university student drowns in swimming pool

By Ritah Kemigisa



A second-year student of Makerere University has drowned in a swimming at the main campus in Kampala.

The university Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has confirmed the death of James Uwimpuhwe, an Arts student.

Nawangwe in a tweet message says information from the swimming pool management indicates that Uwimpihwe got stuck while attempting an under water swimming stunt.

He adds that life savers on duty rushed to his rescue and gave him first aid but he died on the way to hospital.

Last year a first-year student drowned in the same swimming pool and died upon arrival at Mulago hospital.

Police says the matter is being investigated.