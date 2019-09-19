Makerere University ranked 5th in Africa

By Ritah kemigisa.

Makerere University is hopeful with the shillings 30 billion government funding for research, the institution will tremendously improve its performance.

This is after the university was ranked fifth in Africa in the latest 2020 World University Rankings by the times Higher Education.

The ranking puts Makerere as the best in East and Central Africa.

According to a tweet message by the university, the College of Health Sciences is placed in second place in Africa.

It is however in the 250th position globally.

The rankings consider research publications, education and general performance of the institution.

Last month, another university ranking scheme, Webometrics, had place Makerere University in position 16 in Africa, a rank scale, which was largely attributed, to increasing strikes at the Ivory Tower.