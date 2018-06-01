Makerere university library gets Shs 190 face lift

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

Makerere University College of health sciences Sir Albert Cook medical library has been renovated by Stanbic bank worth Shs 190 million.

The library which was established in 1924 by father of modern Ugandan medicine Dr Albert Cook is also the biggest library in East Africa.

During the handover ceremony Professor Charles Ibingira principal of Makerere University College of health sciences says with its renovation they will be able to provide more efficient services to students.

The college librarian Dr Alison Anent Kinegyere says now they envision better service delivery to support learning, teaching and research in the college.

Stanbic banks managing director Patrick Mweheire say they are proud to be playing a small role in preserving a very important part of Uganda’s heritage.