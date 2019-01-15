Makerere University graduation kicks off today

By Damali Mukhaye

The 69th graduation ceremony of Makerere university kicks off today at the university’s main campus in Kampala.

The academic registrar, Alfred Masikye says over 13,000 students are to graduate during the four days graduation ceremony which will end on Friday, 19th January 2019.

Out of these, Masikye says over 300 students will graduate with first class degrees.

Students from the College of Agricultural and Environment Sciences, Natural sciences, Health Science and Education and External Studies are the ones graduating today.