Makerere university council attack MUASA.

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Makerere University Council has attacked the Makerere University Academic Staff Association for making what it calls baseless accusations.

This is after MUASA wrote to the education minister Janet Museveni asking her to dissolve the council over alleged under performance after passing a vote of no confidence in the association.

Speaking to KFM, the chairperson of the university council Eng. Dr. Charles Wana-Etyem says people should not make baseless statements without carrying out investigations.

Meanwhile Thomas Tayeebwa, a member on the university council attacked the MUASA chairperson Deus Kamunyu saying only handful of staff passed the resolution basing on personal grudges because only 50 out of over 1,000 sat and passed the vote of no confidence.