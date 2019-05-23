Makerere University administrators in panic after student goes missing

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University administrators and students are in panic after a third year law student went missing on Friday last week.

Dr. Muhammed Kiggundu, the university communications manager confirms the student’s disappearance saying the dean of students has directed the university police to thoroughly and urgently investigate the matter.

Mukisa participated in the previous guild elections as a People Power pressure group candidates but lost to his colleague Julius Kateregga who also contested on the ticket of the same movement.

James Chombo, the Manager Lumumba Hall where Mukisa was residing tells KFM that the victim has reportedly been receiving threats from unknown people but case has been filed before the university police.