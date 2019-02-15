Makerere to extend semester over lecturers’ strike

By Moses Kyeyune.

Makerere University management is considering extending their second semester to cater for time lost in the unresolved standoff, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has said.

The Vice Chancellor has announced the development this afternoon while appearing before parliament’s committee education and sports, to explain the current situation at the institution.

Prof Nawangwe’s submission has been prompted by concerns raised by Labwor County MP Michael Ayepa, who asked management to explain mitigation measures for the time so far wasted due to the lecturers strike