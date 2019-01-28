Makerere staff suspensions illegal-Law dons

By Damali Mukhaye

The law dons at Makerere University have advised the vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe to lift the suspension of the University of the Staff Leaders because they are illegal.

The dons’ representative Prof John Jean Barya says Nawangwe does not have powers to suspend leaders of some staff associations who were only trying to raise grievances on behalf of their colleagues.

He now advises Nawangwe to negotiate with the strike staff so that the issues presented are resolved.

Meanwhile the striking staff at Makerere University have defied the directive from the vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe to return to work.

Over the weekend Prof Nawangwe through the staff emails directed them to resume work since he only Suspend Kamunyu as an individual over indiscipline.

Addressing a joint staff association’s press briefing, the vice chairperson of the Academic Association Edward Mwavu said they will not resume work until management addresses their demands.

The teaching and non-teaching staff laid down their tools following the suspension of the chairperson of the University Academic Staff Association Deus Kamunyu among others.

These vowed to resume work until the suspension on Kamunyu and others is lifted.