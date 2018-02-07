Makerere marks alteration case files disappear

By Damali Mukhaaye

Makerere University investigation into forged marks scandal has stalled after the culprits’ files went missing.

The university academic registrar Alfred Masikye had instructed the former head of security Jackson Muchunguzi last year to apprehend 88 staff members and students for their alleged involvement in marks alterations.

Muchuguzi however says his term in office was cut shot after the police chief recalled and sent him for further studies in Kabale district.

He then handed over the progress report to his successor Enoch Abaine who hells KFM that he has not received any pending case to investigate.