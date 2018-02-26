Makerere Lecturers vow to strike again

By Ephraim Kasozi.

Lecturers from Makerere University’s School of Statistics and Planning have resolved to withdraw their services effective today, citing failure by the Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe to remove their dean from office.

Two thirds of the lecturers earlier voted for the removal of Dr. Robert Wamala, accusing him of appointing staff without consultations with other units.

The lecturers also accuse Wamala of diminishing the visibility of the school by not responding to important communications.

In a February 24th email, response to the lecturers, Nawangwe the appointments board had considered and dismissed the petition because it was not signed by two thirds of staff as required by law.