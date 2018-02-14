Makerere lecturers threaten to withdraw evening teaching again

By Damali Mukhaye.

A section of lecturers at Makerere University has again threatened to withdraw their services for evening programs claiming that the university has not fulfilled its pledge on payment of their allowances.

The university had promised to clear allowance arrears of lecturers teaching evening programs by today after they suspended teaching for two weeks ago.

Speaking to KFM, the spokesperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association Allan Ochieng says lecturers from the school of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Computing and Information Sciences have not received any money.

Ochieg says each lecturer is supposed to be paid Shs 50,000 per hour for teaching beyond working hours, something the university has not done in the last nine months.

Meanwhile, the university spokesperson Rita Namisango says the management only received the lecturers’ payment claims yesterday and have started on the process which might take about two working days.