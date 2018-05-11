Makerere lecturer released on bail

By Ruth Anderah.

Makerere university lecturer alleged to have indecently assaulted a student and attempting to rape her has been released on bail.

Edward Kisuze has been released by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate James Eremye Mawanda after convincing him that he will not jump bail and interfere with prosecution witnesses.

Kisuze has been ordered to pay a cash bail of 2 million shillings before he gets out of the court cells and his sureties were ordered to execute a non-cash bond of 10 million Shillings each.

The magistrate also set May 28 to start hearing the case after prosecution informed court that investigations in the case are complete.

Kisuze a senior registrar at the college of Computing and Information Science at Makerere University was charged with attempted rape and indecent assault on Rachel Njoroge, a former student.

According to prosecution, the incident happened at Makerere University on April 13, 2018 when Njoroge showed up to certify her transcript and pick her recommendation letter before she was referred to room 507 for help.

Prosecution says that on being given her transcript and was looking through it, Kisuze allegedly locked the office door and molested her.