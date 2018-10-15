Makerere dispatch team of 100 to help Bududa victims

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University is today set to dispatch a team of 11 people from the university to offer support to the people who were affected in the Bududa mudslide.

Over 40 people have been reported dead and more are still missing.

Addressing journalists, the chairperson of makerere university academic staff association Deus Kamunyu says that the team comprised of students and staff will help to distribute relief items to the victims which will be collected from the University students, alumni and stuff.

He meanwhile says a relief center has meanwhile been launched to this effect.