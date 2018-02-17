Make public resources accessible to all, Bishop Niringiye

By Moses Ndhaye

The retired Bishop Zac Niringiye has underscored the need for government to put in place a system that enables the Ugandans to easily access public resources without discrimination.

He was last evening delivering a sermon at the All Saints Cathedral Nakasero, during a memorial service held in honor of the former Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda and Boga Zaire Janani Luwum who was killed during the Idi Amin regime on 16th February 1977.

Bishop Niringiye says this will help reduce conflicts in society, asking Christians to continue reflecting on what the Archbishop Jenani Luwum did for the Anglican Church and for the Christianity as a whole.

He also suggests that the Anglican Church considers renaming the Church House which is currently under construction to be in the memory of the late Luwum.

National celebrations to commemorate the Janani Luwum Day were held yesterday at Mucwuini memorial grounds in Kitgum district.