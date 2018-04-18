MAK VC to meet student leadership over strike

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe is this morning set to meet student leaders to try and defuse the ongoing strike at the campus.

The meeting comes in the wake of the student’s strike which enters day three today.

According to the university spokesperson RitahNamisango, the Vice Chancellor will address the grievances raised by the students and make clarifications where necessary.

The students are currently on strike protesting increased tuition, missing marks, scrapping of hall meals and evening lectures among other issues.

Over 25 students including their guild president were arrested on day one of the strike but were later released.