Mak summons staff over sexual harassment   

By Derrick Wandera.

Makerere University has summoned Dr Swizen Kyomuhendo, the lecturer whose name was mentioned in the investigative story aired by NBS TV over sexual harassment of a female student.

A letter from the department of social works and social administration calls on Dr Kyomuhendo to submit a written report on what was said about him in the story by tomorrow.

This is not the first such case at the University.

Another report published last year indicated that out of the six of the eight female students interviewed by the committee that investigated the scandal, implicated Brian Musaga, a former assistant lecturer at the college of Business and Management Studies for sexual harassment.

The University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe confirmed the letter’s authenticity and said the matter is being investigated.