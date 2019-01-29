Mak staff pokes holes in the committee investigating suspended

By Damali Mukhaye.

The staff at Makerere University have poked holes in the committee constituted by the vice chancellor prof Barnabas Nawangwe to investigate the grounds under which MUASA chairperson Deus Kamunyu was suspended.

Prof Nawangwe formed a committee to investigate Kamunyu after staff laid down tools until his suspension is lifted.

Addressing journalists at Makerere, the legal adviser of Muasa Mayambala kakungulu says that Prof Nawangwe who suspended Kamunyu cannot be the one to form a committee citing possible bias.

He says that there should be a fair committee which can be trusted.

The staff laid down their tools on the 19 of January, something that has paraylized operations on university as students have been left stranded.

