Mak sacked staff want parliament to summon Nawangwe

By Dhamali Mukhaye.

Some staff who were sacked from Makerere University want parliament to summon the vice chancellor prof Barnabas Nawangwe to account his abuse of his office.

The staff lead by James Ocita while meeting the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga, says that the University under prof Nawangwe fires and suspends staff who go against their rule.

He says that there is slot of inconsistency on the University and all staff are scared of standing up to fight for their rights since they are scared of intimidation.

He says parliament should intervene.

