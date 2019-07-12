Maj Gen Lokech appointed UPDF Air chief of staff

By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Maj Gen Paul Lokech as the new UPDF Air Force Chief of Staff.

According to the major transfers announced last evening, Lokech who has been the commandant of Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre (URDCC) in Jinja will replace Maj. Gen James Birungi.

Birungi was appointed as the Special Forces commander two weeks ago.

Meanwhile Brig. Winston Byaruhanga has been appointed as the new commandant for the Junior Staff College in Jinja while Brig Bob Ojik has been appointed as the deputy boss of the senior staff and command college, Kimaka.

Maj Gen Lokech once served as the Commander of the Uganda contingent to Somalia and also served as part of Uganda’s peace-keeping forces in South Sudan.