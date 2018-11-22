Magara Suspects Comitted to High Court

By Ruth Anderah.

Nine people accused of participating in the murder of susan Magara have been committed to High Court for trial pending the arrest of the alleged key suspect Patrick Kasaija alias Pato.

The 9 have been committed by Buganda road court grade one magistrate Robert Mukanza on the orders of Director of Public Prosecutions Mike Chibita.

The committal papers has been presented by prosecution’s Patricia Cingtho upon conclusion of police investigations.

Magistrate Mukanza also over ruled defence lawyer Evans Ochieng that they cannot commit nine accused persons when the first suspect on the charge sheet is not around.

Now the magistrate has issued an arrest warrant against Kasaija who allegedly detained in South Africa to appear before court on January 7th 2019.

Prosecution states that the suspects and others still at large on February 7th 2018 kidnapped Magara with intent to procure a ransom or benefit from her liberation from the danger of being murdered.

It further stated that the accused and other still at large on the February 27th 1018 at Kigo in Wakiso district murdered Magara.

