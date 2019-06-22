Mabira accident claims two, 17 injured

By Denis Edema

BUIKWE: Atleast two people are confirmed to have died and 17 others seriously injured following an accident that involved four vehicles and a motorcycle at Mabira along the Kampala-Jinja highway on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicles are a UBE 608B Taxi, UAU 404U Taxi ,UAK966L truck carrying charcoal, UAN 005S and the motorcycle UEU 928L were from Kampala to Jinja.

Bodies of the unidentified victims have been taken to Kawolo Hospital mortuary and the injured victims have been rushed to the same facility to Kawolo hospital to receive treatment.

Mr Pius Katongole an eyewitness says a boda boda motorcyclist who was riding towards Jinja from Kampala at a very high speed lost control in the process he and a passenger were crashed by a speeding trailer truck.

“There were two men on a boda boda riding at high speed and they were knocked by a speeding trailer that killed them on spot. It then sped off leaving the bodies in pull of blood in the middle of the road”, Said Mr Katongole.

The road was blocked for some hours as traffic police tried remove wreckage of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson Ms Hellen Butoto says the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

“Two people have been knocked dead by unknown trailer that sped off and left the behind motorists knocking one another.The identities of the deceased and those injured are yet to be established as investigations continues”, said Ms Butoto.

The wreckage of the vehicles and motorcycle have been taken to Mabira Forest Police Station.