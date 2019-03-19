M7’s sole candidature an abuse of the constitution

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Constitutional experts have labelled the endorsement by NRM MP’s to have Museveni stand for presidency in 2021 and beyond as an abuse to the constitution.

Sarah Bireete a constitutional lawyer and also director Center for Constitutional governance says the decision also intimidates the powers of court since some of the issues from the 2016 election are still in court.

She however says the resolution by the parliamentary caucus does not come as a surprise because the top organ of the party sitting at Chobe lodge in a retreat a few weeks ago had given Museveni’s sole candidature a nod.

