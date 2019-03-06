M7’s security team disowns soldier killed in foiled robbery

By JOSEPH KATO.

The President Museveni’s guard unit, the Special Forces Command (SFC) has disowned a soldier who was killed in a foiled bullion van robbery at Kyambogo in Kampala last night.

The FC spokesperson, Cpt Jimmy Omara, in a social media post said Bright Turyatunga was no longer part of their unit since he deserted about seven years ago.

Turyatunga was killed alongside another yet to be identified man in an operation that was led by Internal Security Organization (ISO) upon acting on intelligence.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says they were waiting for a full briefing from their counterparts that conducted the operation in which unspecified amount of money was saved from being robbed.

Enanga adds that they are going to issue a statement after getting ISO briefing.