M7’s regime cannot fight corruption-FDC

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Forum for Democratic change has scoffed at the latest initiative by government to fight corruption.

Cabinet recently approved the zero tolerance to corruption policy 2018 which among other things seeks to guide and coordinate government response towards incidences of corruption and also restore public sector ethics.

Now speaking to kfm, the FDC deputy secretary General Harold Kaija says no law in the current regime can fight corruption since most of its leaders are corrupt.

Kaija says corruption can only be wiped out if the country gets a new set of leaders.

However the state minister for ethics and integrity Fr Simon Lokodo early this week said with more funding to anti-corruption agencies, the vice will be fully eradicated.